Preterite Practice- TPR Stories in Spanish by Angie Torre
Six original TPR stories, all in Spanish,with accompanying activities:
~true/false questions
~complete the sentence
~answer the questions
~cloze activities/assessments
All have answer keys. Stories are funny and capture the attention of the students.
Few text books have enough comprehensive input to enable students to assimilate and produce language fluidly. These stories provide the necessary repetition in context and manipulation of the language to ensure students can communicate freely about past events.
