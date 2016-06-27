Three decks included finding the Volume, Surface Area and Lateral Area of Prisms. Students practice finding these calculations in this matching activity. in each deck, half of the 18 cards have a picture of a prism with base and height and the other half have the either the volume, surface area or lateral area.Great for review.



Cut apart and use for a single student or pair of students. You can use to pair up students for other activities. You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door. Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions or download my free resource.