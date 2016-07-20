Foldable worksheets for;
1. My Name is Maria Isabel,
2. Marven of the Great North Woods,
3. The Last Dragon, and
4. Sing to the Stars.
These are the main selections for Theme 4, Problem Solvers, from Houghton Mifflin Reading 4.
There is one double-sided worksheet for each story which can be tri-folded into a pamphlet.
Each pamphlet has a section for students to draw a cover illustration, a vocabulary section, questions and a 5-Star Review/Recommendation section.
Other activities vary according to the story. They are;
My Name is Maria Isabel: Predict and Infer or Winter traditions writing.
Marven of the Great North Woods: Problem solving and Sequence & Summarize or Writing a letter home. (Two additional pages have been added that use a different set of vocabulary)
The Last Dragon: Puzzle or Poetry Writing.
Sing to the Stars: Story Map or Pictures in your mind... activity.
Answer keys and instruction sheets are included.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 20, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Halloween Writing Prompt Pictures and Story Starters (Super Scary)
- (1)
- $6.00
Fantastic Mr. Fox by Roald Dahl Comic Style Workbook
- (1)
- $5.00
Halloween Math Word Problem Task Cards (Super Scary)
- (1)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
Othello A Level
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Full unit plan: Stories of Ourselves (Cambridge IGCSE)
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23
GCSE English Language - EXAM REVISION STARTER ACTIVITIES (language analysis)
- (0)
- $2.82