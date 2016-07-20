Foldable worksheets for;



1. My Name is Maria Isabel,

2. Marven of the Great North Woods,

3. The Last Dragon, and

4. Sing to the Stars.



These are the main selections for Theme 4, Problem Solvers, from Houghton Mifflin Reading 4.



There is one double-sided worksheet for each story which can be tri-folded into a pamphlet.



Each pamphlet has a section for students to draw a cover illustration, a vocabulary section, questions and a 5-Star Review/Recommendation section.



Other activities vary according to the story. They are;



My Name is Maria Isabel: Predict and Infer or Winter traditions writing.



Marven of the Great North Woods: Problem solving and Sequence & Summarize or Writing a letter home. (Two additional pages have been added that use a different set of vocabulary)



The Last Dragon: Puzzle or Poetry Writing.



Sing to the Stars: Story Map or Pictures in your mind... activity.



Answer keys and instruction sheets are included.