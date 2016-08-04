This procedural writing package is a set of templates to be used with any Procedural writing or sequencing units.
This Procedural Writing package includes:
- Recipe Book
* Book Cover (Color and B&W)
* Table of Contents (Color and B&W)
* 1 Recipe Template (Color)
* 3 sets with different lined paper: Handwriting Without Tears® Set, Single Lined Paper Set, and Primary Writing Paper (dotted mid line) Set. Each set includes:
- 4 Recipe Templates
- Portrait and Landscape Layouts
- B&W
- Transition words: First, then, next, last.
- Transition words: First, second, third, last.
- 2 Tab books (Transition words and ordinal numbers).
How to… Book
* Book Cover (Color and B&W)
* Table of Contents (Color and B&W)
* 1 How to...Template (Color)
* 3 sets with different lined paper: Handwriting Without Tears® Set, Single Lined Paper Set, and Primary Writing Paper (dotted mid line) Set. Each set includes:
- 4 Templates
- Portrait and Landscape Layouts
- B&W
- Transition words: First, then, next, last.
- Transition words: First, second, third, last.
- 2 Tab books (Transition words and ordinal numbers).
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 4, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school.
