This is a 12 sided dice featuring all 11 of the Prompts of Depth and Complexity, and a Literacy Menu of Responses, including a FREE CHOICE spot. Students can apply this to any book they are reading or working on.
Simply make the dice, and as students roll the dice they answer the question on the menu that relates to the Prompt of Depth and Complexity that they rolled.
These are also great to use in a literacy center.
Created: Aug 13, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
