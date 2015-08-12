This 40 point quiz within the context of the fairy tale Little Red Ridinghood works best for students at level III or higher who have been working with Preterite vs Imperfect within the context of a short story. Students prior knowledge of this famous fairy tale will help them to comprehend the context of the story and select the best verb choice. Answer key included, quiz takes about 20 minutes to complete in class. Quiz could also be used as a practice.

