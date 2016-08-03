Sleep is an altered state of consciousness that we experience every day. This Sleep and Dreams project gives students an opportunity to research sleep and all of its aspects. Students then present and teach their research to the class. Included is a research guide and rubric for two types of presentations, a PowerPoint/slideshow presentation and a presentation using poster boards. Product includes PDFs and editable Microsoft Word documents for customization for your class.
Students will research and present the following topics:
• Stages and why we sleep
• Dreams
Sleep Disorders
• Sleep apnea
• Insomnia
• Night terrors
• Narcolepsy
• Sleep walking
• Sleep paralysis
More stuff on the way! Follow me to be the first to know about new products! Also, follow me on Pinterest at Psychology TpT Store or at Psychology Lesson Ideas!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 3, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Renaissance and Reformation Unit - PPTs, Worksheets, Lesson Plans+Test
- (1)
- $13.95
Indus Valley/Harappa Civilization Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Shang and Zhou Dynasties Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
NEW! OCR Psychology Specification 2015+ Exam Paper Analysis
- (0)
- $9.86
Edexcel Psychology (9-1) GCSE New Spec Unit 2 Lesson 6 - How can we test Piaget's theory?
- (0)
- $3.52
New resources
Summary of Oedipus and Electra Complex
- (1)
- FREE
Edexcel Psychology New Specification - Exam Paper Analysis
- (1)
- $5.63
BTEC Level 3 QCF Applied Science (Forensic Science) - Unit 34 Criminal Psychology Scheme of Work
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
NEW! OCR Psychology Specification 2015+ Exam Paper Analysis
- (0)
- $9.86
Edexcel Psychology (9-1) GCSE New Spec Unit 2 Lesson 6 - How can we test Piaget's theory?
- (0)
- $3.52