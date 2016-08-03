Sleep is an altered state of consciousness that we experience every day. This Sleep and Dreams project gives students an opportunity to research sleep and all of its aspects. Students then present and teach their research to the class. Included is a research guide and rubric for two types of presentations, a PowerPoint/slideshow presentation and a presentation using poster boards. Product includes PDFs and editable Microsoft Word documents for customization for your class.

Students will research and present the following topics:
• Stages and why we sleep
• Dreams
Sleep Disorders
• Sleep apnea
• Insomnia
• Night terrors
• Narcolepsy
• Sleep walking
• Sleep paralysis

