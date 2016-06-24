Psychology: Entire Psychological Disorders Unit - Psychological Disorders PowerPoints with video links, presenter notes, worksheets, Role-play, warmups, and assessment, all bound by daily lesson plans. This psychological disorder unit has everything you need to psychological disorders. Detailed lesson plans make no prep necessary. These 8-11 days worth of lessons also include a couple of online videos for a deeper understanding of the disorder. I have used this for both AP Psychology and regular classes. Each lesson begins with a warm-up, PowerPoint lecture, a review handout or activity and a Exit Ticket. Unit ends with an role play review activity and assessment that covers everything from the unit. Psychological Disorders PowerPoints include presenter notes and YouTube links to videos that illustrate real life examples of concepts.

Topics Covered
What is a Psychological Disorder?
DSM-5
Anxiety Disorders
- Phobic Disorders
- Panic Disorders
- Generalized Anxiety Disorders
- Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
- Stress Disorders
Dissociative Disorder
- Dissociative Amnesia
- Dissociative Fugue
- Dissociative Identity Disorder
- Depersonalization Disorder
Somatoform Disorders
- Conversion Disorder
- Hypochondriasis
- Body Dysmorphic Disorder
Mood Disorders
- Depression
- Bipolor
Schizophrenia
- Paranoid
- Disorganized
- Catatonic
Personality Disorders
- Paranoid Personality Disorder
- Schizoid Personality Disorder
- Antisocial Personality Disorder
- Avoidant Personality Disorder

$13.75

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1.-TES-Cover.jpg
  • 2..png
  • 3-.png
  • 4..png
  • Psychological-Disorders.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 24, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 211 KB

1.-TES-Cover

Worksheet

png, 149 KB

2.

Presentation

png, 133 KB

3-

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades