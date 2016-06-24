Psychology: Entire Psychological Disorders Unit - Psychological Disorders PowerPoints with video links, presenter notes, worksheets, Role-play, warmups, and assessment, all bound by daily lesson plans. This psychological disorder unit has everything you need to psychological disorders. Detailed lesson plans make no prep necessary. These 8-11 days worth of lessons also include a couple of online videos for a deeper understanding of the disorder. I have used this for both AP Psychology and regular classes. Each lesson begins with a warm-up, PowerPoint lecture, a review handout or activity and a Exit Ticket. Unit ends with an role play review activity and assessment that covers everything from the unit. Psychological Disorders PowerPoints include presenter notes and YouTube links to videos that illustrate real life examples of concepts.
Topics Covered
What is a Psychological Disorder?
DSM-5
Anxiety Disorders
- Phobic Disorders
- Panic Disorders
- Generalized Anxiety Disorders
- Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
- Stress Disorders
Dissociative Disorder
- Dissociative Amnesia
- Dissociative Fugue
- Dissociative Identity Disorder
- Depersonalization Disorder
Somatoform Disorders
- Conversion Disorder
- Hypochondriasis
- Body Dysmorphic Disorder
Mood Disorders
- Depression
- Bipolor
Schizophrenia
- Paranoid
- Disorganized
- Catatonic
Personality Disorders
- Paranoid Personality Disorder
- Schizoid Personality Disorder
- Antisocial Personality Disorder
- Avoidant Personality Disorder
