Effects of Alcohol & Smoking during Pregnancy Infographic Analysis gives students an opportunity to analyze data from an infographic about the effects alcohol and smoking during pregnancy. Analysis includes six questions and a short writing assignment. This is a perfect activity for your Developmental Psychology Unit! A QR Code is included on the infographic in which students can link to to see an HD color version of the infographic. A QR Code scanner is not needed but does help engage students during the lesson. A key is included. This can be used in class or as homework as it’s a completely stand alone assignment.



