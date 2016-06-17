Psychology: Learning PowerPoint with presenter notes and embedded video links is a great resource to add to your psychology curriculum. PowerPoint also includes short video clips with video questions. I have used these with my A.P. classes as well as regular psychology classes. PowerPoints include 46 slides total with presenter notes to guide you through the lecture, help you to tell the whole story, and verbally assess and engage your students.
Make it easy on yourself! For these PowerPoints, worksheets, lesson plans, warmups and Exit Tickets, assessment and more, go to Psychology Learning Unit Bundled.
Topics Include
Ivan Pavlov
Classical Conditioning
- UCS, CS, UCR, CR
- Extinction
- Reconditioning
- Stimulus Generalization
- Discrimination
- Flooding
- Systematic Desensitization
- Counterconditioning
Edward Thorndike
B.F. Skinner
- Skinner Box
Operant Conditioning
- Shaping
- Positive, Negative Reinforcement
- Positive, Negative Punishment
- Primary and Secondary Reinforcement
- Fixed Ratio Schedule
- Variable Ratio Schedule
- Fixed Interval Schedule
- Variable Interval Schedule
Cognitive Learning
Latent Learning
Observational Learning
Cognitive Maps
Insight
Mirror Nuerons
Alfred Bandura
Modeling
Bobo Doll
For more great products, visit my store at Big Ideas in Teaching or find me on Pinterest!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 17, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Renaissance and Reformation Unit - PPTs, Worksheets, Lesson Plans+Test
- (1)
- $13.95
Indus Valley/Harappa Civilization Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Shang and Zhou Dynasties Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
NEW! OCR Psychology Specification 2015+ Exam Paper Analysis
- (0)
- $9.86
Edexcel Psychology (9-1) GCSE New Spec Unit 2 Lesson 6 - How can we test Piaget's theory?
- (0)
- $3.52
New resources
BTEC National (2016) CPLD unit 3
- (2)
- $11.27
Edexcel Psychology New Specification - Exam Paper Analysis
- (1)
- $5.63
AQA Relationships option
- (2)
- $7.04
Updated resources
NEW! OCR Psychology Specification 2015+ Exam Paper Analysis
- (0)
- $9.86
Edexcel Psychology (9-1) GCSE New Spec Unit 2 Lesson 6 - How can we test Piaget's theory?
- (0)
- $3.52