Topics Include

Ivan Pavlov

Classical Conditioning

- UCS, CS, UCR, CR

- Extinction

- Reconditioning

- Stimulus Generalization

- Discrimination

- Flooding

- Systematic Desensitization

- Counterconditioning

Edward Thorndike

B.F. Skinner

- Skinner Box

Operant Conditioning

- Shaping

- Positive, Negative Reinforcement

- Positive, Negative Punishment

- Primary and Secondary Reinforcement

- Fixed Ratio Schedule

- Variable Ratio Schedule

- Fixed Interval Schedule

- Variable Interval Schedule

Cognitive Learning

Latent Learning

Observational Learning

Cognitive Maps

Insight

Mirror Nuerons

Alfred Bandura

Modeling

Bobo Doll



