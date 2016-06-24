Psychology: Learning Unit Bundled, includes Psychology: Learning PowerPoint with presenter notes, worksheets, warmups, activity, review crossword, short videos with questions, assessment and daily lesson plans.



This bundle has everything you need to teach all about the unit of psychology. Detailed lesson plans make no prep necessary, just copy/paste into your lesson plans. Everything is usable. Everything is planned. This is the complete package. I have used this for both AP Psychology and regular classes. Each lesson begins with a warm-up, powerpoint, a review handout or activity and an Exit Ticket. Psychology: Learning PowerPoint include presenter notes that guide you through PowerPoint lectures and short video clips.



Topics Include

Ivan Pavlov

Classical Conditioning

- UCS, CS, UCR, CR

- Extinction

- Reconditioning

- Stimulus Generalization

- Discrimination

- Flooding

- Systematic Desensitization

- Counterconditioning

Edward Thorndike

B.F. Skinner

- Skinner Box

Operant Conditioning

- Shaping

- Positive, Negative Reinforcement

- Positive, Negative Punishment

- Primary and Secondary Reinforcement

- Fixed Ratio Schedule

- Variable Ratio Schedule

- Fixed Interval Schedule

- Variable Interval Schedule

Cognitive Learning

Latent Learning

Observational Learning

Cognitive Maps

Insight

Mirror Nuerons

Alfred Bandura

Modeling

Bobo Doll



More stuff on the way! For more great products, visit my store at Big Ideas in Teaching or find me on Pinterest!