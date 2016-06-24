Psychology: Learning Unit Bundled, includes Psychology: Learning PowerPoint with presenter notes, worksheets, warmups, activity, review crossword, short videos with questions, assessment and daily lesson plans.
This bundle has everything you need to teach all about the unit of psychology. Detailed lesson plans make no prep necessary, just copy/paste into your lesson plans. Everything is usable. Everything is planned. This is the complete package. I have used this for both AP Psychology and regular classes. Each lesson begins with a warm-up, powerpoint, a review handout or activity and an Exit Ticket. Psychology: Learning PowerPoint include presenter notes that guide you through PowerPoint lectures and short video clips.
Topics Include
Ivan Pavlov
Classical Conditioning
- UCS, CS, UCR, CR
- Extinction
- Reconditioning
- Stimulus Generalization
- Discrimination
- Flooding
- Systematic Desensitization
- Counterconditioning
Edward Thorndike
B.F. Skinner
- Skinner Box
Operant Conditioning
- Shaping
- Positive, Negative Reinforcement
- Positive, Negative Punishment
- Primary and Secondary Reinforcement
- Fixed Ratio Schedule
- Variable Ratio Schedule
- Fixed Interval Schedule
- Variable Interval Schedule
Cognitive Learning
Latent Learning
Observational Learning
Cognitive Maps
Insight
Mirror Nuerons
Alfred Bandura
Modeling
Bobo Doll
