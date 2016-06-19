Psychology: Memory - PowerPoints with Video Links and Lecture Notes. Enclosed are 6 powerpoint for a total of 28 slides. Slideshows have built in video links to Youtube illustrating concepts.
Save some money & make it easy on yourself by grabbing this amazing product, along with the entire Memory unit including PowerPoint warmups, worksheets, lesson plans, review and assessment. Get Psychology Memory Unit
Topics Include:
Three Types of Memory
Three Processes of Memory
-Maintenance Rehearsal, Elaborative Rehearsal, Organizational
Systems
-Recall, Recognition, Context Dependent Memory, State-Dependent
Memory
Three Stages of Memory
- Icon & Echoic Memory
- Primacy & Recency Effect
- Chunking, Interference
Forgetting
- Ebbinghaus’ Curve of Forgetting, Decay, Interference
- Retroactive & Proactive Interference
- Suppression and Repression
- Retrograde and Anterograde Amnesia
- Eyewitness Testimony
Improving Memory
- Mnemonics, Method of Loci, Distributed Practice, PQ4R Method
More stuff on the way! For more great products, visit my store at Big Ideas in Teaching or find me on Pinterest!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 19, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Renaissance and Reformation Unit - PPTs, Worksheets, Lesson Plans+Test
- (1)
- $13.95
Indus Valley/Harappa Civilization Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Shang and Zhou Dynasties Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
DIRT Worksheet (A3 Double-Sided)
- (16)
- $7.03
GCSE PSYCHOLOGY AQA - Social Influence
- (0)
- $14.09
GCSE Psychology AQA - Development
- (0)
- $11.27
New resources
AQA A-Level Psychology: Humanistic Approach Revision Notes
- (1)
- $2.82
Sampling Methods & Strategies - Sociological Research Methods (GCSE Sociology L7/10)
- (1)
- $7.03
Primary & Secondary Sources of Data - Sociological Research Methods (GCSE Sociology L6/10)
- (1)
- $7.03
Updated resources
EDEXCEL AS PSYCHOLOGY SYSTEMATIC DESENSITISATION
- (0)
- $2.82
CBT for schizophrenia
- (0)
- $5.63
Social Influence - Revision - Pub Quiz Style
- (0)
- FREE