Psychology: Personality Unit: PowerPoints with Presenter/Lecture Notes and Quiz. Enclosed are three PowerPoints, 31 slides total, with built in assessment. I have used these for A.P. and regular classes. Included is an assessment that covers everything from the notes. Use it as a test or as an open note quiz. Powerpoint’s presenter/lecture notes guide you through the lecture, helps you to tell the whole story, and verbally assess students.

Make it easy on yourself! For these PowerPoints, worksheets, lesson plans, warmups and Exit Tickets, assessment and more, go to Psychology: Personality Unit

Topics Covered
Trait theory
Psychoanalytic theory
Learning theory
Humanistic theory
Sociocultural theory
The Big Five
Id, Ego, Super Ego
Defense Mechanisms
Freud’s Five Stages of Development
Jung, Adler, Horney, Erikson
Maslow Hierarchy of Needs
Self-efficacy, self concept, congruence
Acculturation

More stuff on the way! For more great products, visit my store at Big Ideas in Teaching or find me on Pinterest!

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1.-Screen-Shot-2015-01-19-at-1.01.24-AM.png
  • 2.-Screen-Shot-2015-01-19-at-1.40.12-AM.png
  • 4.-Screen-Shot-2015-01-19-at-1.01.52-AM.png
  • 3.-Screen-Shot-2015-01-19-at-1.31.54-AM.png
  • Personality-PPTs.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 19, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

png, 159 KB

1.-Screen-Shot-2015-01-19-at-1.01.24-AM

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

png, 172 KB

2.-Screen-Shot-2015-01-19-at-1.40.12-AM

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

png, 165 KB

4.-Screen-Shot-2015-01-19-at-1.01.52-AM

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades