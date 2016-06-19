Psychology: Personality Unit: PowerPoints with Presenter/Lecture Notes and Quiz. Enclosed are three PowerPoints, 31 slides total, with built in assessment. I have used these for A.P. and regular classes. Included is an assessment that covers everything from the notes. Use it as a test or as an open note quiz. Powerpoint’s presenter/lecture notes guide you through the lecture, helps you to tell the whole story, and verbally assess students.



Make it easy on yourself! For these PowerPoints, worksheets, lesson plans, warmups and Exit Tickets, assessment and more, go to Psychology: Personality Unit



Topics Covered

Trait theory

Psychoanalytic theory

Learning theory

Humanistic theory

Sociocultural theory

The Big Five

Id, Ego, Super Ego

Defense Mechanisms

Freud’s Five Stages of Development

Jung, Adler, Horney, Erikson

Maslow Hierarchy of Needs

Self-efficacy, self concept, congruence

Acculturation



More stuff on the way! For more great products, visit my store at Big Ideas in Teaching or find me on Pinterest!