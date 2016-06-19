Psychology: Personality Unit: PowerPoints with Presenter/Lecture Notes and Quiz. Enclosed are three PowerPoints, 31 slides total, with built in assessment. I have used these for A.P. and regular classes. Included is an assessment that covers everything from the notes. Use it as a test or as an open note quiz. Powerpoint’s presenter/lecture notes guide you through the lecture, helps you to tell the whole story, and verbally assess students.
Make it easy on yourself! For these PowerPoints, worksheets, lesson plans, warmups and Exit Tickets, assessment and more, go to Psychology: Personality Unit
Topics Covered
Trait theory
Psychoanalytic theory
Learning theory
Humanistic theory
Sociocultural theory
The Big Five
Id, Ego, Super Ego
Defense Mechanisms
Freud’s Five Stages of Development
Jung, Adler, Horney, Erikson
Maslow Hierarchy of Needs
Self-efficacy, self concept, congruence
Acculturation
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 19, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
