Psychology: Entire Personality Unit includes Psychology: Personality PowerPoints, Handouts, Role-play, Quiz, Video Links - Lesson Plans included. This Personality unit has 7-10 days worth of lessons. I have used this for both AP Psychology and regular classes. Each lesson begins with a warm-up, PowerPoint lecture, a review handout or activity and a Exit Ticket. Activities include a small group role play and a small group activity on Erikson's Personality Development. It ends with an assessment that covers everything from the unit. An Adaptation of the Myers Briggs Personality Test is also included. Psychology: Personality PowerPoints include lecture notes and YouTube links to videos that illustrate real life examples of concepts.



Topics Covered

Five Approaches of Personality Theory

Trait approach

Psychoanalytic approach

Learning approach

Humanistic approach

Sociocultural approach

Trait Approach

-Allport, Cattell, Eysenk, The Big Five

Psychodynamic Approach

- Id, Ego, Super Ego

- Defense Mechanisms

- Freud’s Five Stages of Development

- Jung, Adler, Horney, Erikson

Learning Approach

- Maslow Hierarchy of Needs

- Self-efficacy, self concept, congruence

Sociocultural Approach

- Acculturation



