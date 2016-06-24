Psychology: Entire Personality Unit includes Psychology: Personality PowerPoints, Handouts, Role-play, Quiz, Video Links - Lesson Plans included. This Personality unit has 7-10 days worth of lessons. I have used this for both AP Psychology and regular classes. Each lesson begins with a warm-up, PowerPoint lecture, a review handout or activity and a Exit Ticket. Activities include a small group role play and a small group activity on Erikson's Personality Development. It ends with an assessment that covers everything from the unit. An Adaptation of the Myers Briggs Personality Test is also included. Psychology: Personality PowerPoints include lecture notes and YouTube links to videos that illustrate real life examples of concepts.
Topics Covered
Five Approaches of Personality Theory
Trait approach
Psychoanalytic approach
Learning approach
Humanistic approach
Sociocultural approach
Trait Approach
-Allport, Cattell, Eysenk, The Big Five
Psychodynamic Approach
- Id, Ego, Super Ego
- Defense Mechanisms
- Freud’s Five Stages of Development
- Jung, Adler, Horney, Erikson
Learning Approach
- Maslow Hierarchy of Needs
- Self-efficacy, self concept, congruence
Sociocultural Approach
- Acculturation
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
