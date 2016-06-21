Psychology: Psychological Disorders PowerPoint is packed with stunning visuals and 14 built in video clips illustrating disorders, everything you need to keep your students engaged. Four PowerPoints, 45 slides total with presenter notes to guide you through the lecture, help you to tell the whole story, and verbally assess and engage your students. I have used these for A.P. and regular classes.
Make it easy on yourself! For these PowerPoints, worksheets, lesson plans, warmups and Exit Tickets, assessment and more, go to Psychological Disorders Complete Unit
Topics Covered
What is a Psychological Disorder?
DSM-5
Anxiety Disorders
- Phobic Disorders
- Panic Disorders
- Generalized Anxiety Disorders
- Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
- Stress Disorders
Dissociative Disorder
- Dissociative Amnesia
- Dissociative Fugue
- Dissociative Identity Disorder
- Depersonalization Disorder
Somatoform Disorders
- Conversion Disorder
- Hypochondriasis
- Body Dysmorphic Disorder
Mood Disorders
- Depression
- Bipolor
Schizophrenia
- Paranoid
- Disorganized
- Catatonic
Personality Disorders
- Paranoid Personality Disorder
- Schizoid Personality Disorder
- Antisocial Personality Disorder
- Avoidant Personality Disorder
Plus Psychological Explanations for all - Psychodynamic, Learning, Biological approaches.
More stuff on the way! For more great products, visit my store at Big Ideas in Teaching or find me on Pinterest!
File under: Psychological Disorders Lesson Plan
mental disorders
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Renaissance and Reformation Unit - PPTs, Worksheets, Lesson Plans+Test
- (1)
- $13.95
Indus Valley/Harappa Civilization Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Shang and Zhou Dynasties Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
DIRT Worksheet (A3 Double-Sided)
- (16)
- $7.03
GCSE PSYCHOLOGY AQA - Social Influence
- (0)
- $14.09
GCSE Psychology AQA - Development
- (0)
- $11.27
New resources
AQA A-Level Psychology: Humanistic Approach Revision Notes
- (1)
- $2.82
Sampling Methods & Strategies - Sociological Research Methods (GCSE Sociology L7/10)
- (1)
- $7.03
Primary & Secondary Sources of Data - Sociological Research Methods (GCSE Sociology L6/10)
- (1)
- $7.03
Updated resources
EDEXCEL AS PSYCHOLOGY SYSTEMATIC DESENSITISATION
- (0)
- $2.82
CBT for schizophrenia
- (0)
- $5.63
Social Influence - Revision - Pub Quiz Style
- (0)
- FREE