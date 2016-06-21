Psychology: Psychological Disorders PowerPoint is packed with stunning visuals and 14 built in video clips illustrating disorders, everything you need to keep your students engaged. Four PowerPoints, 45 slides total with presenter notes to guide you through the lecture, help you to tell the whole story, and verbally assess and engage your students. I have used these for A.P. and regular classes.

Topics Covered
What is a Psychological Disorder?
DSM-5
Anxiety Disorders
- Phobic Disorders
- Panic Disorders
- Generalized Anxiety Disorders
- Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
- Stress Disorders
Dissociative Disorder
- Dissociative Amnesia
- Dissociative Fugue
- Dissociative Identity Disorder
- Depersonalization Disorder
Somatoform Disorders
- Conversion Disorder
- Hypochondriasis
- Body Dysmorphic Disorder
Mood Disorders
- Depression
- Bipolor
Schizophrenia
- Paranoid
- Disorganized
- Catatonic
Personality Disorders
- Paranoid Personality Disorder
- Schizoid Personality Disorder
- Antisocial Personality Disorder
- Avoidant Personality Disorder
Plus Psychological Explanations for all - Psychodynamic, Learning, Biological approaches.

mental disorders

