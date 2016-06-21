Psychology: Methods of Therapy PowerPoint is packed with stunning visuals and built in media clips illustrating treatments, everything you need to keep your students engaged. Three PowerPoints, 31 slides total with presenter notes to guide you through the lecture, help you to tell the whole story, and verbally assess and engage your students. I have used these for A.P. and regular classes.
Topics Include
Psychotherapy
- Psychoanalytic Approach
- Humanistic Approach(Phenomenological)
- Person-Centered Therapy
- Cognitive Approach
- RET, Beck's
- Behavior Therapy
- Counter, Operant
- Individual Vs. Group Therapy
Biological Approach
- Psychosurgery
- Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)
- Drug Therapy
- Therapeutic & Lifestyle Change
