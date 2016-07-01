Psychology: Entire Therapies Unit includes Therapy PowerPoints with video links, presenter notes, worksheets, warmups, and assessment, are all bound together by daily lesson plans. This unit has everything you need to teach all about the various methods of therapy. Detailed lesson plans make no prep necessary. 8-10 days worth of lessons also include a couple of online videos for a deeper understanding of therapy. I have used this for both AP Psychology and regular classes. Each lesson begins with a warm-up, PowerPoint lecture, a review handout or activity and a Exit Ticket. Unit ends with a review crossword and assessment that covers everything from the unit.

Topics Include
Psychotherapy
- Psychoanalytic Approach
- Humanistic Approach(Phenomenological)
- Person-Centered Therapy
- Cognitive Approach
- RET, Beck's
- Behavior Therapy
- Counter, Operant
- Individual Vs. Group Therapy
Biological Approach
- Psychosurgery
- Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)
- Drug Therapy
- Therapeutic & Lifestyle Change

