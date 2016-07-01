Psychology: Entire Therapies Unit includes Therapy PowerPoints with video links, presenter notes, worksheets, warmups, and assessment, are all bound together by daily lesson plans. This unit has everything you need to teach all about the various methods of therapy. Detailed lesson plans make no prep necessary. 8-10 days worth of lessons also include a couple of online videos for a deeper understanding of therapy. I have used this for both AP Psychology and regular classes. Each lesson begins with a warm-up, PowerPoint lecture, a review handout or activity and a Exit Ticket. Unit ends with a review crossword and assessment that covers everything from the unit.
Topics Include
Psychotherapy
- Psychoanalytic Approach
- Humanistic Approach(Phenomenological)
- Person-Centered Therapy
- Cognitive Approach
- RET, Beck's
- Behavior Therapy
- Counter, Operant
- Individual Vs. Group Therapy
Biological Approach
- Psychosurgery
- Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)
- Drug Therapy
- Therapeutic & Lifestyle Change
More stuff on the way! For more great products, visit my store at Big Ideas in Teaching or find me on Pinterest!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Renaissance and Reformation Unit - PPTs, Worksheets, Lesson Plans+Test
- (1)
- $13.95
Indus Valley/Harappa Civilization Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Shang and Zhou Dynasties Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
NEW! OCR Psychology Specification 2015+ Exam Paper Analysis
- (0)
- $9.86
Edexcel Psychology (9-1) GCSE New Spec Unit 2 Lesson 6 - How can we test Piaget's theory?
- (0)
- $3.52
New resources
AQA Biopsychology Work-booklet
- (1)
- $8.45
Zaretsky, Delphy and Leonard - Criticisms of the Family (II)- L11/20 [ AQA GCSE Sociology - 8192]
- (1)
- $7.03
BTEC National (2016) CPLD unit 3
- (2)
- $11.27
Updated resources
NEW! OCR Psychology Specification 2015+ Exam Paper Analysis
- (0)
- $9.86
AS Psychology Biological topic Posters
- (0)
- $4.23