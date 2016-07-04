This product is great for teaching students about Pumpkins. There are 40 pages meant to be viewed on an interactive whiteboard. Also, included are extra activities to help your students learn about Pumpkins. This product includes real photos! (The zip file includes PowerPoint files.)



These interactive whiteboard pages include:

-Parts of a Pumpkin (stem, ribs, skin, pulp, cavity, fibrous strands, and seeds)

- Pumpkin Life Cycle (seed, sprout, vine, yellow flower, green pumpkin, pumpkin)

- A pumpkin has reader.

- I see reader.

- 4 graphic organizers: Pumpkin Adjectives, Outside and Inside a Pumpkin, Apples and Pumpkins Venn Diagram, KWL Chart, and Pumpkin Investigation



There are also extra activities included. They include:

- Flashcards with Words

- Flashcards with Boxes

- A pumpkin has. Reader

- I see. Reader

- Life Cycle Paper Sized Poster

- Life Cycle Worksheet

- Life Cycle Matching

- Pumpkin Adjectives

- Outside and Inside a Pumpkin Worksheet

- Apples and Pumpkins Venn Diagram

- KWL Chart

- Pumpkin Investigation Sheets

- Parts of a Pumpkin Flip Chart

- Pumpkin Life Cycle Flip Chart.



How The Interactive Anchor Charts Work:

These anchor charts are meant to be viewed through your interactive whiteboard. Run the presentation as a slideshow, then fill in the charts with your students using the pen tool. This will help save space, time, and money. Plus they teach key concepts and are fun for students.



Special Note:

If you still want to hang the charts in the classroom no problem. After you have created the charts with your students you can print them.



Game Compatibility:

Thiese charts can be displayed on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard.



*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to view the PowerPoint.



Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!