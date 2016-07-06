The set of punctuation posters will dress up your room for back to school, and serve as reminders to your student when they are writing. Includes posters for the following types of punctuation, including ones with U.K. terminology, as well:



Period - Full Stop

Question mark

Exclamation point - Exclamation mark

Comma

Colon

Hyphen

Semi-colon

Apostrophe

Quotation marks - Speech marks

Parentheses - Brackets

Ellipsis



Each poster has the name of the punctuation mark, a picture representing it, and a little blurb about how it is used. You can print out (Sized 8 1/2 X 11, but you can enlarge) or project on your whiteboard or Smartboard for a lesson.

- Greg Smith