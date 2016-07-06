The set of punctuation posters will dress up your room for back to school, and serve as reminders to your student when they are writing. Includes posters for the following types of punctuation, including ones with U.K. terminology, as well:
Period - Full Stop
Question mark
Exclamation point - Exclamation mark
Comma
Colon
Hyphen
Semi-colon
Apostrophe
Quotation marks - Speech marks
Parentheses - Brackets
Ellipsis
Each poster has the name of the punctuation mark, a picture representing it, and a little blurb about how it is used. You can print out (Sized 8 1/2 X 11, but you can enlarge) or project on your whiteboard or Smartboard for a lesson.
