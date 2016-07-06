The set of punctuation posters will dress up your room for back to school, and serve as reminders to your student when they are writing. Includes posters for the following types of punctuation, including ones with U.K. terminology, as well:

Period - Full Stop
Question mark
Exclamation point - Exclamation mark
Comma
Colon
Hyphen
Semi-colon
Apostrophe
Quotation marks - Speech marks
Parentheses - Brackets
Ellipsis

Each poster has the name of the punctuation mark, a picture representing it, and a little blurb about how it is used. You can print out (Sized 8 1/2 X 11, but you can enlarge) or project on your whiteboard or Smartboard for a lesson.
- Greg Smith

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Punctuation-poster-set-cover-and-credits-page.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 6, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Poster

pdf, 6 MB

Punctuation-poster-set-cover-and-credits-page

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades