The new Common Core State Standards place a greater emphasis on critical thinking and implementing nonfiction into the English Language Arts curriculum. Understanding the basics of an author's use of internal text structures, loaded words/language, and facts vs. opinions; is essential for analyzing the purpose, bias and point of view of a text. This multi-faceted lesson plan integrates listening skills, reading strategies, and writing skills, as students analyze each of these elements to determine the purpose and bias of a variety of texts.
INCLUDED WITH THIS PACKET
CCSS Alignment
Videos and Active Listening Exercises/Worksheets
PPT tools authors use to develop purpose and point of view
Purpose and Viewpoint Student’s Notes
Guided Practice Worksheets
Independent Practice Worksheets
Independent Purpose and Bias Exercises
