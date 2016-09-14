This great little card sort is designed as a quick kinaesthetic, collaborative exercise, which can be used as a started, plenary or mini plenary on this topic.



The resource includes ten key push and pull factors that led to westward expansion in the USA. Students are asked to sort the factors under the correct headings. Depending upon the time that you have you could cut these cards out and keep them in envelopes for your students to sort or just give out this single sheet and give your students 10 minutes to cut them, sort them, peer assess their results and then stick them in their books. Either way it will get you top marks for engagement as your students will find the activity engaging. The follow up tasks asks them to discuss in their groups, which was the most important push and pull factor.



This activity could be used as an introduction or a revision activity before an assessment on this topic!



Objective: Card Sort: What were the push and pull factors of Westward Expansion?



Instruction: Cut out the cards below and sort them out under the push and pull factors before feeding back.



If you like this resource then why not check out my other resources on this topic in my TES shop. You can also follow 'The History Academy' on Twitter, Google Plus, YouTube and Facebook for the latest updates or even to get in touch and chat about how you have used this resource or to ask questions. We aim to produce cheap and affordable resources for either the price of a good cup of coffee or a happy meal so that you can spend more time doing the things that you want.



Anyway, have fun and stay in touch via social media for the latest updates.



Kind Regards