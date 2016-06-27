3 Deck Set. Each set included 18 pairs of matching cards. Students practice finding the volume, surface area and lateral area of pyramids. Half the cards have a diagram of a pyramid and the other half has lateral area, volume or surface area.

Cut apart and use for a single student or pair of students. You can use to pair up students for other activities. You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door. Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions or download my free resource.

