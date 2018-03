Three great, engaging and easy to use bingo activities on Pythagoras Theorem with different difficulty levels to be targeted at your class. The answers are on the second slide for the pupils to choose at random. The files are in Powerpoint format so they can be used on any system.



The first has questions purely on finding the hypotenuse, the second is a mix of finding the hypotenuse and the shorter side and the questions in the third mostly involve different units - for these questions the students are told on each slide what units to put their answer into.