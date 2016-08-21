In Montreal all the street signs are in French!
Use the signs to practice basic vocabulary of food and daily life.
Use the cultural information to compare and contrast with your own community.
Use the pictures to talk about Quebec, Canada´s French speaking province.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
MirafloresCultura
Spanish 2 thematic unit: Peruanos chinos, una historia desconocida
Did you know that Peru has a very large Asian population? Did you know that in the 19th century 100,000 Chinese contract laborers came to Peru? Did...
- (0)
- $5.00
TES PICKS
MirafloresCultura
Messi (1), Shakira (2), Sports(3), Music (4) - short and easy thematic units for SP Beginners 1
Four mini-thematic units. Each one is only four or five pages long. Click on Preview above to read the entire download. Check the vocabulary and gr...
- (1)
- $10.00
TES PICKS
MirafloresCultura
Nazca Lines (1), Copán (2), The Aztec calendar (3) - thematic units - SP Beginners 2
Three contextualized thematic units for adolescents and adults. The indigenous cultures of Central and South America PLUS reading, basic vocabulary...
- (1)
- $10.00
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
gianfrancoconti1966
19 French A-Level revision quickies
More A level revision quickies here: https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/23-new-a-level-french-revision-quickies-2016-11244907 For an free online...
- (32)
- $9.86
skiermeetsboarder
Mes vacances et ma passion-Les Alpes
I tried to select a nice topic and theme to teach and revise various skills and grammatical aspects . It links to Expo3 ( la Normandie ) rouge with...
- (10)
- $5.63
MllePierre
Transition pack - Bonjour - Ça va? - introduction to French {EDITABLE} {TWO LESSONS}
BONJOUR - ÇA VA? Allez 1 or Tricolore 1 The first two lessons on how to greet someone in French. These two lessons come with fully editable power-p...
- (13)
- $5.63
New resources
laprofdefrancais
Quelle vie pour les marginalisés- Quelles attitudes envers les marginalisés? A Level French- year 2
This resource file contains teaching materials for the THIRD PART of the topic: 'Quelle vie pour les marginalisés?' : 'Quelles attitudes envers les...
- (2)
- $4.23
Zoe2007
Quiz sur Noel
Quiz sur Noel : multiple choice exercise on the topic of Christmas
- (1)
- FREE
gwenn_yvinec
Le Beaujolais Nouveau est arrivé
KS3 worksheet to teach some key vocab on wine and to celebrate the 3rd Thursday of November when the Beaujolais Nouveau can be sold.
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
frackiewicz123
Digital Escape Game - Quebec Province
Escape games can be fun, but getting the locks and other items together can be tricky. A digital escape game avoids that issue, all you need is acc...
- (0)
- $4.00
frackiewicz123
Loire Valley Châteaux - Digital Escape Game
Digital escape games can be fun, but they can be a pain with all of the locks. This digital escape game doesn’t require any locks at all - just dev...
- (0)
- $4.00
anyholland
les grèves en France
an A Level listening comprehension (on Youtube) in the new AQA format on the topic of strikes in France. Aimed at Yr13
- (0)
- FREE