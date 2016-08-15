This is a display banner, or you can utilize the letters and explanations. This is a great visual reminder for asking different types of questions to your students. Each letter offers a unique idea on how to question your students. Also a great way to show to your admin during observations that you are trying different questioning techniques!



Q: Quality

U: Understanding

E: Encourage multiple responses

S: Spark new questions

T: Thought provoking

I: Individualized:

O: Ownership shifted to students

N: Narrow and broad

S: Success building



