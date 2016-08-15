This is a display banner, or you can utilize the letters and explanations. This is a great visual reminder for asking different types of questions to your students. Each letter offers a unique idea on how to question your students. Also a great way to show to your admin during observations that you are trying different questioning techniques!
Q: Quality
U: Understanding
E: Encourage multiple responses
S: Spark new questions
T: Thought provoking
I: Individualized:
O: Ownership shifted to students
N: Narrow and broad
S: Success building
