Rainforest: This rainforest animals word search also doubles as a coloring book!. The solution to the puzzle is included.

Rainforest Animals Included:

♦ Anaconda
♦ Butterfly
♦ Caterpillar
♦ Chameleon
♦ Crocodile
♦ Dragonfly
♦ Frog
♦ Macaw
♦ Monkey
♦ Piranha
♦ Sloth
♦ Toucan

