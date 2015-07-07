I will make more themes, so check back for more! Enjoy these fun pirate themed activities. Most all have to do with some sort of reading, writing, or math! This set includes:

*Label for jar/treasure chest

*36 pre-made coins with activities.
*18 extra blank coins for you to customize.
*Templates for creating their own map, pirate, flag, and parrot.

I hope you enjoy this! Sometimes rain is no fun, so this should help!

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Rainy-Day_Indoor-Recess-Activity-Pack-PIRATE.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 7, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 1 MB

Rainy-Day_Indoor-Recess-Activity-Pack-PIRATE

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades