This resource is designed to practise graphing skills and data analysis around chemistry rates of reactions. Also designed to develop student understanding of results obtained using collision theory.

The exercise consists of activities where students develop understanding of the 4 different ways to change rates of reaction - concentration, temperature, catalysts and surface area.

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Rates-of-reaction-graph-exercises.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 29, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 332 KB

Rates-of-reaction-graph-exercises

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades