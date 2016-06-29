This resource is designed to practise graphing skills and data analysis around chemistry rates of reactions. Also designed to develop student understanding of results obtained using collision theory.
The exercise consists of activities where students develop understanding of the 4 different ways to change rates of reaction - concentration, temperature, catalysts and surface area.
