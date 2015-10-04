Using ratio and proportion as useful tools for solving mathematical word problems will make your job as a math teacher much easier. What better way to review, practice or emphasize the necessary skills than with a fun task card activity.
These colorful task cards with easy 2-sided printing (question on front-answer on back) have matching pictures on question and answer card. If you do not want 2-sided printing, you will easily find the matching answer. Please print on heavy paper or card stock and laminate. (That is what I did and they have lasted for years)
My students have gained tremendously from this activity. You can match cards to student abilities with the varying difficulty levels of cards.
There are 66 cards in all (2 cards on each page) and topics are aligned to the Common Core, PA standards (6th and 7th) and also CMP3 math curriculum.
Grade 6-Ratios & Proportional Relationships
• CCSS.Math.Content.6.RP.A.1
• CCSS.Math.Content.6.RP.A.2
• CCSS.Math.Content.6.RP.A.3
Grade 7-Ratios & Proportional Relationships
• CCSS.Math.Content.7.RP.A.1
• CCSS.Math.Content.7.RP.A.2
• CCSS.Math.Content.7.RP.A.3
Topics include:
1. word problems
2. simplifying
3. solving for the variable
4. comparing
5. measurement proportionality
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 4, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Other resources by this author
PyeongChang 2018 Order of Operations
- (0)
- $4.23
PyeongChang Olympic Percents-Decimals-Fractions
- (0)
- $4.23
PyeongChang Olympic Percents
- (0)
- $2.82
Popular paid resources
Year 2 - Place Value - Week 1 - Count & Represent Numbers to 100, Tens & Ones, Place Value Chart
- (13)
- $7.04
Coordinate Battleships Game (Differentiated)
- (79)
- $4.93
Partitioning
- (69)
- $3.24
New resources
Winter Olympics 2018 Lesson Plan and Resources
- (1)
- $3.23
Year 1 - Spring - Week 5 - Place Value
- (1)
- $7.04
Number Recognition Assessment Grid 0-20
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
English and Spanish Numbers – Puzzle
- (0)
- $2.50
Easter maths worksheets
- (0)
- FREE
Rainforest theme Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems
- (0)
- $4.23