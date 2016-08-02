Understand the ordering and absolute value of rational numbers. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.

Objectives:

- Recognize rational numbers

- Determine the relative position of two numbers on a number line

- Understand "absolute value" as distance from zero on a number line

- Order rational numbers

- Distinguish absolute value from statements about order

Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.



Aligned with NCCS Math - 6.NS.7