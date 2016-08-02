Understand the ordering and absolute value of rational numbers. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.
Objectives:
- Recognize rational numbers
- Determine the relative position of two numbers on a number line
- Understand "absolute value" as distance from zero on a number line
- Order rational numbers
- Distinguish absolute value from statements about order
Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.
Aligned with NCCS Math - 6.NS.7
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 2, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
