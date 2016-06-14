Reading Genres Posters...posters for your classroom, media center, or school to support your reading program.

Includes posters for the following genres:
Poetry
Non-fiction
Fantasy
Biography
Realistic Fiction
Autobiography
Traditional Literature
Mystery
Historical Fiction
Science Fiction
Education is the pathway to the future. Reading is fun! - Greg Smith

