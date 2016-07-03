This product includes 4 anchor charts about reading stamina. It also include 4 interactive charts for monitoring the minutes students read. There is also a graph to track the number of minutes read vs the day. There are 15 days on one graph and enough graphs to go up to 180 days. The charts are editable. You can change the minutes, and the reading super powers chart.
How They Work:
These anchor charts are meant to be viewed through your interactive whiteboard. Run the presentation as a slideshow, then fill in the charts with your students using the pen tool. This will help save space, time, and money. Plus they teach key concepts and are fun for students.
Special Note:
If you still want to hang the charts in the classroom no problem. After you have created the charts with your students you can print them.
Game Compatibility:
Thiese charts can be displayed on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard.
*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to view the PowerPoint.
Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!
