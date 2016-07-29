A visual schedule can be extremely beneficial for children with autism, cognitive disorders, and a variety of other disabilities. Since receptive/expressive language and transitions can be difficult for some learners, knowing what is going to happen each school day can be a big source of anxiety. Some students may not understand when a teacher or parent explains the order of daily events. Pictures are a great way to help explain what is going to happen next. This schedule also is color coded for learners who may need an additional prompt.

Included in this resource:
- Includes small pictures and big labels with pictures and with a different color background for each picture. For learners who struggle to match pictures - the color background can be so helpful!
- Includes 15 picture options - if you need one that isn't included message me and I'll make it!
- Includes detailed instructions for set up!

