A visual schedule can be extremely beneficial for children with autism, cognitive disorders, and a variety of other disabilities. Since receptive/expressive language and transitions can be difficult for some learners, knowing what is going to happen each school day can be a big source of anxiety. Some students may not understand when a teacher or parent explains the order of daily events. Pictures are a great way to help explain what is going to happen next!
What is included in this packet:
- small schedule pieces and big labels!
- 24 picture options for any and all stations in your classroom { one you need isn't included message me and I'll make it}
- Pictures included: life skills, table time, work time, work station, workshop, desk work, math, reading, algebra, inclusion, science, social studies, computer, writing, circle time, group work, teacher time, calendar time, morning group, class job, break time, play time, game, and playground
- includes detailed instructions for implementation including photos!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
Other resources by this author
Visual Math Activities for Children with Autism
- (1)
- $8.50
Plural Bingo {Regular Plurals, Irregular Plurals, & Combo}
- (2)
- $5.50
I Spy - Animals {an Adapted Book Series for Children with Autism}
- (0)
- $8.50
Popular paid resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Shopping sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Christmas Songs:- Dance along to Xmas songs!
- (1)
- FREE
EHCP application checklist and evidence gathering
- (1)
- $2.82
easy vehicles tasks for SEND pupils
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Harmony Day Resources
- (0)
- FREE
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82