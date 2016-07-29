A visual schedule can be extremely beneficial for children with autism, cognitive disorders, and a variety of other disabilities. Since receptive/expressive language and transitions can be difficult for some learners, knowing what is going to happen each school day can be a big source of anxiety. Some students may not understand when a teacher or parent explains the order of daily events. Pictures are a great way to help explain what is going to happen next!



What is included in this packet:

- small schedule pieces and big labels!

- 24 picture options for any and all stations in your classroom { one you need isn't included message me and I'll make it}

- Pictures included: life skills, table time, work time, work station, workshop, desk work, math, reading, algebra, inclusion, science, social studies, computer, writing, circle time, group work, teacher time, calendar time, morning group, class job, break time, play time, game, and playground

- includes detailed instructions for implementation including photos!