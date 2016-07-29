A visual schedule can be extremely beneficial for children with autism, cognitive disorders, and a variety of other disabilities. Since receptive/expressive language and transitions can be difficult for some learners, knowing what is going to happen each school day can be a big source of anxiety. Some students may not understand when a teacher or parent explains the order of daily events. Pictures are a great way to help explain what is going to happen next!





Included in this resource:

- Includes small schedule pieces and big labels!

- Includes 17 picture options for a variety of stations in your classroom! If one you need isn't included message me and I'll make it!

- Pictures included: bathroom, OT, cooking, music, speech, PT, gym class, art class, lunch, snack, breakfast, field trip, movie, library, bus, hygiene, sensory break

- Includes detailed instructions for implementation including photos!