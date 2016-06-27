This lesson will have students critically explore the period of the Reconstruction that took place in the deeply segregated southern states of the U.S. This highly engaging, primary based, interactive power-point will introduce students to the different levels at which discrimination & various forms of oppression existed; individual, institutional, and societal. Students will analyze different forms of control that the ex-Confederate leaders implemented, such as; the Black codes, literacy tests, poll tax, and the inequality of land and resources; all of which served to prevent newly freed blacks from exercising their constitutional rights. Students are to determine at which level these measures of control apply. Students will be vicariously drawn into this time period by taking two literacy tests (primary sourced based tests from this era). Class discussion, and critical thinking is promoted throughout the entire lesson. This Civil Rights unit can be downloaded in its entirety, or as individual lessons.
Lesson One: Introduction to the Reconstruction Era
This lesson includes:
• One power-point presentation- 34 slide
• One Power-Point Student handout
• One primary source: Black Codes scenarios
Lesson Two: Reconstruction Era and the Black Codes
This lesson includes:
• One presentation- 38 slide
• One Power-Point Student handout
• Two primary sources: State Literacy Tests and the answer k
