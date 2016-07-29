This unit includes tons of fun games, printables, flashcards, and an adapted book to help your students learn about recycling! This is a great academic and functional theme to incorporate into your classroom curriculum.
Here is what's included:
- 10 Flashcards with definitions
- Ready to Recycle: 11 page adapted book with related vocabulary terms; matching pieces included; work on discriminating items to recycle
- 10 matching worksheets - variety of types
- 2 information sheets
- 7 writing worksheets - definitions, true/false, and question answering
- 5 creative writing worksheets
- 3 cut/paste or laminate sorting activities (sorting recyclable vs. non-recyclable and types of materials)
- 11 coloring/following direction worksheets
- I have, who has? Game
- Bingo - with 2 levels of difficulty of calling cards and 15 boards
Vocabulary:
recycle, Earth, recycling bin, garbage can, recycling plant, recycling truck, paper good, aluminum good, plastic good, plastic items
Great for children with autism or special needs - these materials are hands on and easy to understand! Materials for a variety of types of learners included!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
