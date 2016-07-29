This unit includes tons of fun games, printables, flashcards, and an adapted book to help your students learn about recycling! This is a great academic and functional theme to incorporate into your classroom curriculum.



Here is what's included:

- 10 Flashcards with definitions

- Ready to Recycle: 11 page adapted book with related vocabulary terms; matching pieces included; work on discriminating items to recycle

- 10 matching worksheets - variety of types

- 2 information sheets

- 7 writing worksheets - definitions, true/false, and question answering

- 5 creative writing worksheets

- 3 cut/paste or laminate sorting activities (sorting recyclable vs. non-recyclable and types of materials)

- 11 coloring/following direction worksheets

- I have, who has? Game

- Bingo - with 2 levels of difficulty of calling cards and 15 boards



Vocabulary:

recycle, Earth, recycling bin, garbage can, recycling plant, recycling truck, paper good, aluminum good, plastic good, plastic items





Great for children with autism or special needs - these materials are hands on and easy to understand! Materials for a variety of types of learners included!