Students love this activity! I use it after my students read The Kite Runner, but it can be used to follow up any novel study that addresses global conflict. Students select a current conflict to research, study, present to the class, and engage their peers in dialogue regarding their selected topic. Options for presentations range from low-tech to using online resources. My favorite aspect of this assignment is that students truly get to know their topic because they know their classmates will be asking them thoughtful questions as part of the required assignment.
*addresses the following standard:
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.9-10.1.A; CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.9-10.1.C; CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.9-10.1.D; CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.9-10.2; CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.9-10.2; CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.9-10.4; CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.9-10.5; CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.9-10.6; CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.11-12.1.A; CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.11-12.1.C; CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.11-12.1.D; CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.11-12.2; CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.11-12.2; CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.11-12.4; CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.11-12.5; CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.11-12.6
