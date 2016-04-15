Two PowerPoint presentations that include:
Sections:
• Early life
• Married life
• The actor
• The writer
• The theatre in the 16th Century
• The language of Shakespeare
• Movies and TV based on Shakespeare
• His death
• His legacy
Learning outcomes:
Take part in quizzes to:
1. Identify key features of Shakespeare’s life and work
2. Identify the plays in which still well-known phrases are used by Shakespeare
3. Identify movies and TV programmes based on or influenced the work of Shakespeare
You say, we pay
Task sheets; quiz sheets and word search

$3.40

$4.00);

(15% off)

Buy nowSave for later
  • Shakes-Day.pptx
  • Shakes-You-Say.pptx
  • ShakesContents.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Apr 15, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

pptx, 7 MB

Shakes-Day

Presentation

pptx, 6 MB

Shakes-You-Say

Project/Activity

docx, 756 KB

ShakesContents

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades