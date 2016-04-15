$3.40
$4.00);
(15% off)
Two PowerPoint presentations that include:
Sections:
• Early life
• Married life
• The actor
• The writer
• The theatre in the 16th Century
• The language of Shakespeare
• Movies and TV based on Shakespeare
• His death
• His legacy
Learning outcomes:
Take part in quizzes to:
1. Identify key features of Shakespeare’s life and work
2. Identify the plays in which still well-known phrases are used by Shakespeare
3. Identify movies and TV programmes based on or influenced the work of Shakespeare
You say, we pay
Task sheets; quiz sheets and word search
$3.40
$4.00);
(15% off)
About this resource
Info
Created: Apr 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
No Smoking Day 2018
- (0)
- 15% off$2.82$2.39
World Book Day 2018
- (0)
- 15% off$2.82$2.39
Chinese New Year 2018
- (0)
- 15% off$2.82$2.39
Popular paid resources
Artificial Intelligence - Complete Debate Pack
- (0)
- $7.04
Revision: Revision lesson Toolkit
- 8 Resources
- $4.23
Quiz Selection
- 11 Resources
- $28.16
New resources
Cooperative Learning Team Roles Cards, Staff Presentation, Guide And 8 Lesson Ideas
- (1)
- $2.82
The Karate Kid Movie Quiz, Lesson Plan, and Research Project
- (1)
- $7.00
Discrimination - yesterday and today KS3, 4 & 5
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
Unit of work: Children and teenagers' rights and responsibilities
- (1)
- $6.00
Class discussion about Human Rights
- (0)
- $6.00
Magna Carta Bundle
- 7 Resources
- $19.72