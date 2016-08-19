Remembrance-Day-Reflection

What do you think about when you hear the words

"Remembrance Day"?

Ask your students this very thought provoking question and see what they come up with. Answers could be displayed on the

Poppy sheet.

Also included is an "adjective" acrostic, where students list adjectives to describe Remembrance Day.

A bonus adjective sheet is included to assist the students in

completing the acrostic.

A sentence writing sheet is also included, where students write sentences using Remembrance Day vocabulary words.

Tip: Photocopy sheets in black and white and have students color them once they have completed the writing.



Total Pages 5