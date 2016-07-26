Hand Drawn Reptiles Clip Art. These colorful handmade reptile images are perfect for classroom bulletin boards, science projects and centers, and more...



This SET contains 12 high-quality COLOR Reptiles Clip Art images. Images saved at 300dpi in PNG files.



This Reptiles Clip Art set includes:

-alligator

-crocodile

-iguana

-lizards (2)

-snakes (5)

-turtles (2)



TERMS OF USE:

Personal or commercial use. Copyright remains with Little Tots Learning.



This is intended for use by one teacher in one classroom. It is not to be redistributed to an entire school or district. It may not be redistributed or sold online.



If you are interested in business or personal clip art, please contact me at littletotslearning1160@gmail.com.



Enjoy!



Thanks for taking the time to stop by my store!



Ms. Blajic

Little Tots Learning