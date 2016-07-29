Bingo is a great game that can target a wide range of literacy skills and concepts, expressive/receptive language, social skills, and problem solving abilities. This game works on identifying rhyming words!



In this game, students identify words on their board that rhyme with the word and picture on each calling card. This resource includes 20 boards, 1 set of calling cards, and a visual answer key. This is a fun way to target rhyming words in a game format!