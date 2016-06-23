The Olympic math center task cards are intended to provide fun practice with basic operations of addition, subtraction, multiplication and division, including decimals. fractions, and measurement. They can also be used for review during warm-ups and "down" times.
The color-coding makes it easy to know activity/question from answer to activity/question.
There are 40 cards for question and 40 cards for answer with 2 cards on each page for easing printing and cutting.
As a bonus, I have included the Rio Olympic Guide.
Kiddos will have a blast answering the fun questions in:
Basic Operations
Fractions (addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division)
Decimal (addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division)
Measurement
Print as one or two-sided (question on front-answer on back) depending on how you use the cards.
Laminate the cards for years of use!
42 pages plus 16 page Guide
Answer cards included.
Topics are Common Core aligned.
You'll find additional Rio Olympic themed products in My Shop.
