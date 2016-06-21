The 2016 Summer Olympics is soon upon us and what better way to teach percents (including percent increase and decrease questions) than with a fun and informative theme.
14 percentage word problems with Rio Olympic 2016 themed problems and fast facts. Included are facts about Rio, and an informative guide describing all of the summer events.
There are also calculation problems for decimals and fractions including cool sports-related clip art.
If you like this resource, you will find other fun resources in My Shop.
26 pages including guide
Answer Key Included
