A great resource to get learners excited about Rio 2016!

The resource includes 5 Rio summer Olympics theme activities:
-writing a haiku
-acrostic poem,
-dribble (100 word story)
- feature article
-word search
-suggested teaching strategies
-Answers

This resource has been thoroughly designed so no extra prep or specialized ability is needed! It can form a standalone literacy lesson or can be left as a cover lesson.

Can be easily adapted to suit other lessons you may have already planned.

This lesson should be accessible to Year 6-9 students.

Activities are differentiated and provide a challenge for more able students.

Updated: Haiku PowerPresentation uploaded

