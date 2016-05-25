A great resource to get learners excited about Rio 2016!



The resource includes 5 Rio summer Olympics theme activities:

-writing a haiku

-acrostic poem,

-dribble (100 word story)

- feature article

-word search

-suggested teaching strategies

-Answers



This resource has been thoroughly designed so no extra prep or specialized ability is needed! It can form a standalone literacy lesson or can be left as a cover lesson.



Can be easily adapted to suit other lessons you may have already planned.



This lesson should be accessible to Year 6-9 students.



Activities are differentiated and provide a challenge for more able students.



