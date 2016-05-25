A great resource to get learners excited about Rio 2016!
The resource includes 5 Rio summer Olympics theme activities:
-writing a haiku
-acrostic poem,
-dribble (100 word story)
- feature article
-word search
-suggested teaching strategies
-Answers
This resource has been thoroughly designed so no extra prep or specialized ability is needed! It can form a standalone literacy lesson or can be left as a cover lesson.
Can be easily adapted to suit other lessons you may have already planned.
This lesson should be accessible to Year 6-9 students.
Activities are differentiated and provide a challenge for more able students.
