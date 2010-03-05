Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 296 times
Viewed 982 times
role play situations for speaking on food and drink
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 296 times
Viewed 982 times
Other resources by this author
kfeokt
Russian Easter
a power point with some info on Russian Easter
- (3)
- FREE
kfeokt
days of the week in Russian
introduction of days of the week and activities to practise them + hobbies
- (3)
- FREE
kfeokt
Russian taster lesson
A Russian taster lesson with activities
- (3)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
SALE
StartEducation
New GCSE Grades. Comparison with current grades.
This poster compares the current GCSE grades (A -G) with the new grading system (9 - 1). Suitable as a poster around school or a hand out for staff...
- (0)
- 10% off$5.63$5.07
SALE
Olynj
Flashcards FRUITS and VEGETABLES in English Russian and Spanish
Flashcards in English Russian and Spanish This packet includes the following: Flashcards containing the words: VEGETABLES: cucumber, tomato, potato...
- (0)
- 25% off$2.82$2.11
SALE
Olynj
Present perfect tense (presentation)
The use of the present perfect tense
- (1)
- 25% off$4.23$3.17
Updated resources
SALE
StartEducation
New GCSE Grades. Comparison with current grades.
This poster compares the current GCSE grades (A -G) with the new grading system (9 - 1). Suitable as a poster around school or a hand out for staff...
- (0)
- 10% off$5.63$5.07
BUNDLE SALE
Olynj
GRAMMAR BUNDLE
GRAMMAR BUNDLE (intermediate)
- 14 Resources
- 25% off$28.17$21.13
BUNDLE SALE
Olynj
Grammar exercises
Grammar exercises :Irregular Verbs, Articles "a-an-the", Great Present Simple Set, HAVE GOT or HAS GOT, HE SHE IT, I have got.. Who has got?, Linki...
- 16 Resources
- 25% off$29.58$22.19