This is my "Rolling Balls" experiment. Students will be shown 3 different types of balls:
Baseball, soccer ball, and football. Students will take each ball and roll it down a type of ramp, marking how far each ball rolls. This experiment is designed to look at the shape of an item and talk about how it affects the way something moves.
Students will complete the first side of the activity together before the experiment, then do the experiment, and finally will write about their conclusions. The recording sheet follows the scientific method/process skills when conducting an experiment.
Step One: Make Guesses
Step Two: Determine if the test is fair
Step Three: Experiment
Step Four: Draw the experiment
Step Five: Discuss findings
Step Six: Suggest an alternative item to roll
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
