This is my "Rolling Balls" experiment. Students will be shown 3 different types of balls:



Baseball, soccer ball, and football. Students will take each ball and roll it down a type of ramp, marking how far each ball rolls. This experiment is designed to look at the shape of an item and talk about how it affects the way something moves.



Students will complete the first side of the activity together before the experiment, then do the experiment, and finally will write about their conclusions. The recording sheet follows the scientific method/process skills when conducting an experiment.



Step One: Make Guesses

Step Two: Determine if the test is fair

Step Three: Experiment

Step Four: Draw the experiment

Step Five: Discuss findings

Step Six: Suggest an alternative item to roll