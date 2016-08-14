$6.53
RTI: Reading Fluency for Progress Monitoring Reading Skills.
We all know what a sentence is. Right? Fluency is when something moves with smoothness and ease. Sentence + Fluency = Sentences that flow smoothly together.
Reading Fluency growth does not merely consist of the ability to read words automatically in isolation. This is because the ability to read these words may not transfer when these same words appear in sentences. Therefore, it is important to give students practice in fluency words and sentences.
This RTI: Reading Fluency for Progress Monitoring packet includes:
#1 short a CVC words and sentences
#2 short i CVC words and sentences
#3 short o CVC words and sentences
#4 short u CVC words and sentences
#5 short e CVC words and sentences
#6 digraphs with short vowel sounds and sentences
#7 blends with short vowel sounds and sentences
#8 syllable words with short vowels and sentences
#9 "silent e" long vowel words and sentences
#10 "vowel team" long vowel words and sentences
#11 "R" and "L" controlled vowel words and sentences
#12 diphthongs words and sentences
#13 probes: letter-sound tasks
