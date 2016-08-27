This lesson looks at several key issues surrounding the trail of Sacco and Vanzetti and includes a wide range of contemporary and modern sources to help the learner make up their own min. The aims, objectives and differentiated outcomes are:



Theme: The Dark side of the Boom

Know: Who were Sacco and Vanzetti and what were they accused of?

Understand: How fair was their trail?

Understand: Why were some Americans afraid of the new immigrants?

Evaluate: How tolerant was the USA in the 1920s?

Skills: Cause, Consequence, Source Evaluation & judgement



What Am I Looking For this lesson?

Identify / Describe – Who were Sacco & Vanzetti?

Explain – How fair was their trial and investigation ?

Analyse – begin to form a judgement on how tolerant was US society in the 1920s?



There are 6 activities built into the lesson including a snowballing starter, an Oxford and Cambridge source question with a pupil mark scheme, a persuasive speech literacy activity for their defence or prosecution, a Venn dig ram source analysis on contemporary reactions, an evidence review sheet on their innocence or guilt and finally an Oxford and Cambridge 6 mark question with a mark scheme on 'why were Sacco and Vanzetti executed?'



I have been observed several times with this resource and have had this lesson graded as outstanding. I have also included a persuasive literacy mat to help students phrase their speeches.



If you like this resource then why not check out my other resources on this topic in my TES shop. You can also follow 'The History Academy' on Twitter, Google Plus, YouTube and Facebook for the latest updates or even to get in touch and chat about how you have used this resource or to ask questions. We aim to produce cheap and affordable resources for either the price of a good cup of coffee or a happy meal so that you can spend more time doing the things that you want.



Anyway, have fun and stay in touch via social media for the latest updates.



Kind Regards



Roy