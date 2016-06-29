Saudi Arabia, This Kid's Life is a booklet that focuses on how a child lives daily life in a different country, compared to how people live in their own country. This particular book tracks the life of a boy named Omar who lives in the country of Saudi Arabia.



Included:

1. A pre-test to see what your students know about Saudi Arabia

2. A 2 page letter from Omar that describes his life in Saudi Arabia

3. Facts about Saudi Arabia and discussion questions

4. Word Search Puzzle

5. Secret Code Puzzle

6. Make a Saudi Arabian Flag

7. Color and Create a Dromedary Scene

8. Create Geometric Art

8. Postcard Writing Activity

10. Questions about Saudi Arabia Writing Activity

11. Arabic Phrases

12. Crossword Puzzle about Saudi Arabia

14. Similarities and Differences Organizer and Writing Activity



